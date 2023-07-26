The Alfa 4C supercar is back!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this sporty coupé, Stellantis’ Heritage department (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth) has created the Alfa Romeo 4C Designer’s Cut project which will produce a single model which has been customised by Alessandro Maccolini, the Alfa Romeo Design Project manager

This 4C features an aerodynamic design, two bucket seats, rear-wheel drive, and a centrally placed engine in both a coupé and spider versions.

The history of the Alfa Romeo 4C began with the concept car introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011. It received rave reviews and created lots of buzz among sports car fans. Following this enthusiastic reaction, Alfa Romeo decided to launch production of this coupé in 2013. It will embody the brand’s sporty core: performance, Italian style, and technical excellence aimed at the most enjoyable driving experience in complete safety.

You can find more detail on the Alfa Romeo 4C Designer’s Cut here.

Source: QuickPic