A festival of sheer grit racing pleasure

Dirt Bike Festival – the biggest, most fun with a shirt on festival – is destined to rock Legends Adventure Farm near Rayton, Gauteng, from September 1 to 3.

The event, supported by Motorsport South Africa and FIM, will feature a multitude of racing categories, including motocross, freestyle, enduro, and cross-country events.

Seasoned organiser, Guy Henley of Out of Africa Group, says he believes the festival, now only in its second year, will be bigger and better than the inaugural event and is looking forward to attracting participants across the various disciplines, as well as a much bigger spectator crowd this year. “This is the ideal opportunity for families who are involved in the sport or who have a passion and interest in competing to really experience the thrills and spills of dirt bike racing.

Spectator tickets are available on TicketPro. “We’ve kept the entry fees affordable for spectators at just R85 for a day pass and R140 for a weekend pass (Friday to Sunday). Children under 10 can enter free of charge.”

The festival is also a great showcase for brand partners and vendors involved in the sport to showcase their wares, as well as some of the newest and most exciting racing merchandise on view.

With just over two months to go until the commencement of the festival, Adrian Scholtz, chief executive officer of MSA, says, “Racing dirt bikes is one of the most challenging, exhilarating and rewarding things you can do on two wheels, but it is easy to get overwhelmed on where to get started. To an untrained eye, dirt bikes all look the same, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. If you already have a specific type of dirt bike that might determine which type of racing you want to try. If you haven’t bought one yet, then the Dirt Bike Festival could be the ideal place to make that choice”.

Source: Cathy Findley PR