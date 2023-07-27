Five used four-cylinder hot hatches that offer amazing value for money Hot hatches cater to the performance-crazed masses that demand practicality alongside neck-spraining performance. These are five four-cylinder powered hot hatches available on our listing platform that caught our eye.

Serving as pocket rockets ready to humble some unsuspecting sports cars, hot hatches have developed a reputation as usable but fun options for buyers wanting to splurge a bit of money. That being said, browse with caution since the segment and its contents often require meticulous servicing to ensure their continuous high-strung performance at the hands of previous owners isn’t compromised!





Click on the heading of each model to see the deal in more detail!

Fast facts

Engine: 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 310 kW/ 500 N.m

Transmission: eight-speed dual-clutch

Mileage: 26 000 km

As it stands, the A45 S 4MATIC+ is the most expensive hot hatch available in South Africa and for good reason. The A45 S is a weapon. Its tarmac-warping acceleration coupled with an infallible all-wheel-drive system allows it to dominate around a track or on the drag strip. Paired with its never-ending grunt is an interior that doesn’t fall short of the Mercedes standard. Unlike the rest of the entrants on this list, the A45 S price tag remains relatively unchanged from its debut asking figure – talk about a new car buyers dream!

Fast facts

Engine: 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 228 kW/ 400 N.m

Transmission: six-speed manual

Mileage: 8 875 km

The latest iteration of the Type R badge has pushed the Civic nameplate to new heights, but let’s not forget what beguiling four-door hatch came before it. The FK8, mocked by Clarkson and Hammond when it debuted on their show, is one of the most eyebrow-raising Type R’s to date. The UFO-esque Civic is remembered as being sure-footed by way of its limited-slip differential and undeniably potent as a result of its K20-sourced power. Although the latest Civic Type R is almost unrivalled in its family lineup, the FK8 is undoubtedly one of the better value-for-money hope hatches on the market.

Fast facts

Engine: 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 228 kW/ 380 N.m

Transmission: six-speed twin-clutch DSG

Mileage: 125 000 km

Needing no introduction, the Golf nameplate (regardless of generation or sub-species) is a must-have for many. The Edition 40 off-shoot of the Clubsport moniker was born in remembrance of the MK4, MK5, and MK6 special editions that preceded it. Unique to the Edition 40’s exterior is a honeycomb grille, a split rear wing, large diffuser to name a few. When it debuted, this generation of the Clubsport was hailed as a honed and commendable track toy that raised the bar for the Clubsport S variant.

Fast facts

Engine: 1,6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 134 kw/ 240 N.m

Transmission: six-speed manual

Mileage: 29 000km

We gather here today to remember an icon of South African car culture, the Ford Fiesta ST. This example available on CARmag’s listings platform is part of the fifth generation of the Fiesta moniker and is powered by a 1,6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The three-door hatchback features a power output of 134 kW and 240 N.m when it left the factory, which afforded it commendable performance characteristics given its compact and absurdly light platform.

Fast facts

Engine: 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 195 kW/ 360 N.m

Transmission: six-speed manual

Mileage: 94 000km

One of the more attractive and alluring hot hatches in this list, the Megan RS 265 takes the firm and strict track car DNA and domesticates it to offer a balanced mix of performance and user-friendliness. Touted as one of the more engaging offerings in the hot hatch segment of yore, the Megan RS 265 is a solid choice for those seeking a blast from the past without a wallet-busting price tag.

My preference is the model from the Land of the Rising Sun and our Digital Editor Alex Shahini has dibs on the Megane but let us know which of these hot hatches you’d choose if money and fuel consumption weren’t an issue.

