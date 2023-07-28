Ford unveils track-only Mustang codenamed Dark Horse R

Ford has unveiled a new track-only variant of its potent Dark Horse model dubbed the Dark Horse R, which will be used as the official race car for its Mustang-only racing series starting next year.

“Mustang Dark Horse R bridges the gap between Dark Horse and Mustang GT3 and GT4,” says Mark Rushbrook, the global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

The Dark Horse is the most high-strung and intense Mustang to date, but Ford has now imbued this already capable platform with a host of track-focused hardware to dial its race-readiness up to 11! The Dark Horse R shares some similarities to its road-going sibling such as its 5.0-litre V8, which produces 372kW/566Nm, the six-speed 3160 Tremec transmission, a Torsen limited-slip differential and Brembo callipers/rotors.

Aside from these similarities, the Dark Horse R is purposed to be an aggressive and uncompromising track car, and in the pursuit of this Ford has introduced a slew of enhancements to the Dark Horse’s formula. Its 5.0-litre V8 is now accompanied by an upgraded oil system, upgraded transmission cooling, upgraded differential cooling, a Ford Performance oil pan, and a four-exit Borla racing exhaust system.

To improve chassis dynamics, the Dark Horse R features an FIA-regulation roll cage, Multimatic DSSV dampers, adjustable front camber plates and adjustable anti-roll bars. Stopping power has been significantly improved by way of a new performance Anti-lock Braking System, Brembo race pads, and new brake cooling ducts. The Dark Horse model is founded on a pair of 19-inch R1 flow-formed wheels wrapped in bespoke Michelin racing slicks.

The interior is a far cry from that of the lower-lying Dark Horse model. Aside from being as bare as any race car should be, this track-focused offshoot’s cabin features Recaro FIA racing seats complemented by Sparco FIA racing harnesses, a Sparco quick-release steering wheel, a Sparco FIA fire suppression system, Safecraft FIA-spec safety nets, a fuel cell and a MoTec data display and logging system.

As for the aforementioned IMSA-sanctioned Mustang-only racing series, it’s scheduled to begin next year and will revolve around a 10 to 12-event race calendar. The Dark Horse R will cost roughly R2.5m!

“Mustang Dark Horse R owners will have the opportunity to race and test their driving skills with other Mustang enthusiasts at some of the world’s most incredible tracks,” concludes Rushbrook.

