Thrilling racing at the Grand Prix Circuit in East London

Prospective champions tightened their hold and moved closer to claiming the ultimate titles in the Extreme Festival Series of race events at the Grand Prix Circuit in East London on Saturday, July 22.

Robert Wolk showcased his skill in the Global Touring Cars, overcoming a qualifying scare to win both races in his Toyota Corolla.

With thrilling battles throughout the competition, Wolk’s victories set the stage for an exciting end-of-season showdown.

Saood Variawa settled for second place, while Julian van der Watt, Andrew Rackstraw and rookie Josh le Roux secured notable finishes.

Volkswagen Motorsport driver Jonathan Mogotsi claimed his first GTC SupaCup victory in the second race, beating race 1 winner Bradley Liebenberg to secure overall victory.

Tate Bishop also impressed with his best SupaCup performance yet, finishing third in both races.

In the CompCare Polo Cup, Charl Visser dominated the competition, clinching another double victory and tightening his grip on the 2023 title. The competition was fierce, with Anthony Pretorius and Dawie van der Merwe performing strongly in the first and second heats.

Charl Arangies secured a pole position in the G+H Extreme Supercars, while Franco Scribante claimed victory. Jono du Toit and Paul Hill also delivered noteworthy performances.

In the SunBet ZX10 Masters motorcycles category, local lad Jayson Lamb impressed with a pole position and took an easy win in the first race. However, he faced tougher competition in the second one.

Karah Hill caused a sensation in the Toyota Gazoo Yaris League, securing a pole position and claiming victory in the first race. Sa’aad Variawa emerged victorious in the second race.

Brendon Staniforth shined in the GR86 Media League, taking the win ahead of Setshaba Masigo and Denis Droppa.

The National Extreme Festival will take a seven-week break before heading to Killarney in Cape Town in September.

Source: MotorsportMedia / Photos: André Loubscher