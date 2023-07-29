Honda dominates cross-country racing in Delmas

The Red Rockets had a triumphant weekend at the Delmas GXCC Gauteng Cross Country races, achieving a double victory and a strong podium finish, racking up valuable points.

“Franchise Co Tork Craft Honda Wing Racing enjoyed a great outing at the Delmas GXCC round over the weekend,” says team boss Harry Grobler. “Congratulations to Louwrens Mahoney and Murray Smith on their class wins and to Cobus Jonk and Liam Scheepers on their silver medals. Well done to the rest of our riders who scored over the weekend.”

Mahoney, the comeback king, stormed to victory in the seniors’ class, securing an impressive 11th overall aboard his Franchise Co Tork Craft Honda CRF 450 RX. As a multiple South African champion, he returned to the masters’ class saddle midseason and has consistently gained pace, culminating in a dominant victory on July 22.

At the other end of the Franchise Co Tork Craft age spectrum, junior hero Smith continued his excellent form with yet another win in the 85cc senior class. He has been nearly unbeatable in his class this year and once again demonstrated top form on the muddy plains of chilly Delmas.

Gold medals were not the only ones earned by Team Red. Jonk and Scheepers secured silver medals. Veteran Jonk made Franchise Co Tork Craft Honda Wing Racing proud as he finished second in masters, while young Scheepers brought home the silver with a second-place finish in the 85cc juniors.

Other Franchise Co Tork Craft Honda Wing Racing team riders who shone included John Botha, who secured eighth place overall and fourth in OR1 on his 450cc open class debut with his new CRF 450 RX. Meanwhile, Cobus Bester claimed 10th place overall and fifth in OR3 on his CRF 250 RX. He ended two positions clear of teammate Tyron Beverley, who finished sixth in OR3 on a similar machine.

The next event is the Trademore National Cross Country Final in Mpumalanga on September 9, followed by two more GXCC rounds, starting with Rustenburg in October.

For now, competitors have a short breather to rest and prepare for the tough upcoming events.

Source: MotorsportMedia / Photos: Action in Motion