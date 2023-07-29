Nissan’s next double-cab bakkie? An imagined Frontier

The Shanghai Autoshow afforded many a glimpse into the Asian automotive market’s fate. In Nissan’s conceptual stables is the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder, which showcases a new design language for the large SUV. Youtuber ad concept artist Theottle has taken the stylings of the Pathfinder concept and morphed it into what could be a reimagining of the US-only Frontier model.

Using etched-out images of the Pathfinder, the talented artists overlay the massive Pathfinder frame over the physique of a 2023 Renault Oroch 4X4 (which has been green-lit for arrival in SA sometime shortly) to bring to life a mid-sized double cab with the styling of a Chinese-market oriented bakkie. This imaging of the Frontier retains the contours of the Pathfinder concept from its smooth yet pronounced body lines to its characterful horizontal grille punctuated by an integrated light bar spanning the width of the grille.

When composing the rear of this Frontier concept, a modern iteration of the local Nissan Navara is used as the concept’s foundation. The artist does away with the vertical twilight in exchange for much more conservative and squared C-clamp-styled taillights complimented by a shaved tailgate design.

In the United States, the 2023 Nissan Frontier is offered in a more traditional styling that is somewhat reminiscent of the current generation Navara. Its front is characterised by a petite rectangular grille horizontally segmented in two parts and flanked by large LED headlamps. Its proportions are boxier and much more pronounced than what Theottle’s rendition offers. The rear showcases a stamped tailgate which utilises a more contoured and segmented design rather than the smooth design found in the Frontier concept by Theottle.

Which do you prefer? The real-world but sadly US-only Nissan Frontier or the Frontier concept by Theottle using the Pathfinder’s DNA?

