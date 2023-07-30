Honda CB – the new street fighter

The new Honda CB750 Hornet is the answer to the modern rider’s need for style, agility and speed.

It is equipped with a brand-new 755cc parallel twin-cylinder engine that boasts 67.5kW peak power and 75Nm of torque. It has a competition CRF-derived Unicam cylinder head with downdraft air intakes for optimal combustion.

The engine has TBW technology with three riding modes and an HSTC system with wheelie control. The bike is lightweight and agile with a steel frame, Showa suspension and responsive brakes for thrilling performance.

With an impressive fuel economy of 23km/L, the bike offers a potential range of over 340km from its 15.2L fuel tank.

The Hornet offers three riding modes – sport, standard, and rain. It has a voice control system for Android and iOS smart phones for easy phone management while riding.

LED lighting, auto-cancelling indicators and an emergency stop signal feature enhance safety.

This CB750 Hornet is a testament to Honda’s commitment to innovation. It offers an exciting and engaging riding experience.

Price: R179 999, incl. VAT

Source: QuickPic