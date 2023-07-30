Million-rand bakkies: Ford Ranger Raptor vs Isuzu Arctic AT35

Million-rand bakkies used to be few and far between, however, the game has moved on and the question arises: How does the Isuzu AT35 fair against the Ford Ranger Raptor?

Pricing

Ford Ranger 3.0 V6 EcoBoost Double Cab Raptor 4WD : R1 184 100

Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35: R1 120 620

Dimensions

The Isuzu Arctic AT35 is measured at 5 265mm long, has a width of 2 040mm, which is 510mm wider than the V-Cross variant as a result of the significantly wider wheel arches, stands at 1 875mm tall and is founded on a wheelbase of 3 125mm with an identical front and rear track of 1 696mm.

Ground clearance is measured at 266mm in the front, which has been increased from 230mm, and 290mm in the rear. The Isuzu Arctic AT35 features an approach angle of 35 degrees, a departure angle of 29 degrees and a break-over angle of 34 degrees which has increased from 22.5 degrees in the V-Cross 4X4 model.

As for the Ford Raptor, it is measured at 5 360mm long and has a width of 2 028mm. The Raptor stands at 1 926mm tall and is founded on a wheelbase measured at 3 270mm. Ground clearance for the front and rear is 272mm. Interestingly, the AT35 has a larger approach, departure and break-over angle than the Raptor, as the American off-roader has an approach angle of 32 degrees, a break-over angle of 24 degrees and a departure angle of 27 degrees without the towbar. The Raptor tips the scales at 2 460kg while the heaviest AT35 configuration weighs 2 205kg.

Suspension and chassis

Up first is the Ford Raptor. It rides on a unique chassis compared to the regular Ranger, which features a series of mounts and reinforcements to secure elements like the C-pillar and load box. Additionally, it utilises bespoke frames for the jounce bumper, shock tower and rear shock bracket to ensure its capability to handle intense off-roading.

As for suspension, the Raptor utilises redesigned lightweight, aluminium upper and lower control arms and a Watt’s link coil-spring rear suspension system. Furthermore, the Raptor features honed FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shock absorbers, which work in tandem with onboard electronics to refine and adjust suspension travel. Wheel travel is said to be 11.4 inches in the front and 9.8 inches in the rear.

Regarding the Isuzu’s suspension, the Japanese brand says its AT35 model is founded on a ‘specially designed’ air lift kit which has contributed to the increased height and ground clearance. Additionally, the AT35 is supported by heavy-duty Bilstein dampers purposed for improved on-road and off-road capability. Information regarding the travel figures are not provided by Isuzu or Arctic Trucks at the time of writing.

Powertrains

The Raptor is motivated by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 292kW at 5 650r/min and 583Nm at 3 500r/min. This hearty power plant allows the Raptor to tow a maximum braked capacity of 2 500kg. The Raptor’s V6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption of the unit sits at a claimed average of 11.5/100km.

Contrasting the high output V6 found in the Raptor is the AT35’s 3.0-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder with an output of 140kW at 3 600r/min and 450Nm from 1 800r/min to 2 800r/min. Isuzu claims that the six-speed automatic transmission mated to the turbo-diesel heart improves fuel economy while claiming it provides ‘faster shifts’ supposedly compared to the V-cross model it supersedes. The Arctic AT35 has a maximum towing capacity of 3 500kg and a maximum payload of one tonne, whereas the Raptor is rated for just 667kg.

Regarding the drivetrain, the Raptor features a permanent 4WD system featuring front and rear differentials, which are electronically controlled. The AT35 utilises a selectable 4WD system, which features an electronically controlled diff lock on the rear axle.

Driver assistance, safety and warranty

Alongside their impressive off-road capabilities, these million-rand bakkies come with a host of driver assistance features. The Raptor is imbued with a Pre-Collision Assist system with Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning, Automated Emergency Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, Pre-Collision braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Centring, Evasive Steer Assist, Lane Keeping Alert, ESC with Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Desert Control, and Road Edge Detection.

The AT35 is equipped with the same features and has additional systems: Rear Cross Traffic Alert, rear radar, and a Multi-Collision Brake system.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is offered with a four-year/120 00km warranty, a four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance plan, and a five-year/ unlimited distance corrosion warranty, however, the service plan will come as an additional cost.

The Arctic AT35 is offered with a five-year/90 000km service plan, a five-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance plan and a five-year/unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty.

