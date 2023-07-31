Opulent and bulletproof V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is celebrated for its luxurious appeal. Now, it can be customized with B4-ballistic protection, elevating it to an entirely new level of security.

The new V-Class conversion package offers cutting-edge B4 protection against handguns, up to .44 Magnum.

“At Mercedes-Benz Vans, we strive to deeply understand our customers’ needs, enabling us to create innovative and forward-thinking solutions that bring the luxury of ease and convenience to life. Therefore, we are pleased to announce the availability of this special B4 conversion of the V-Class, in collaboration with SVI Engineering. The B4-armoured V-Class retains the luxurious spaciousness and performance of the original vehicle – along with the vehicle’s standard warranties, but with the added benefit of ballistic protection. We believe that this enhanced safety will provide our customers with more peace of mind on the road,” said Marinus Venter, head of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans SA.

Serving as a discreet anti-hijack solution, the armouring package is completely concealed and virtually imperceptible to the untrained eye. Utilising top-quality imported materials, SVI’s team of experienced engineers systematically developed a B4 solution specific to the V-Class.

The V-Class is armoured with lightweight Kevlar and high-grade 21mm ballistic glass. Custom-fabricated armoured steel plates are incorporated into all pillars, allowing the front windows to open up to 200mm.

Additional options include a PA system, B4 roof, and floor armour.

The build time is three months and adds an additional 400kg to the total weight of the car. The V300d’s torque-rich 174kW and 500Nm four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine handles this with ease, though.

The armoured V-Class conversion comes at a price of R960 750 excluding VAT.

Source: MotorPress