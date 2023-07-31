This Toyota Hiace custom executive is a perfectly kept glimpse into 1988

Toyota and its minibus taxi range have earned an illustrious reputation in and around South Africa. Serving as a key transporter of the millions of commuters on a day-to-day basis, their rise to prominence and popularity in Mzansi began with the second generation of the nameplate.

It was however the third generation, H50-H90, that earned undeniable success from its inception in 1982. So popular was the model, that production ran all the way until 2007, including assembly at Toyota’s Prospecton facility – as is shown on its VIN plate. South Africans even granted it the period-correct nickname of Zola Budd because “it manages to continue running after so many years”.

Just 6 years after production started did the model we see here today come off of the assembly line in Durban. Gordon’s Auto Traders in Cape Town has one of the lowest mileage examples likely in existence, with over 79 000 km showing on the odometer and a full-service history to accompany it. Additionally, the company mentions it is like new and comes with a spare key.

The exterior includes a two-tone paint job of white and blue with 14-inch alloy wheels. The front includes what is presumably an aftermarket nudge bar and the rear has a tow bar affixed. Looking inside, the model is almost all original, with 80s-esque fabric and material colouring lining the carpets and the seats. The only out-of-place feature is the addition of a Pioneer head unit.

No pricing has been included but we can imagine that this would go in the region of R500 000 considering the dealership sold a pristine Hi-Ace 2200 GLX for R595 000 a few months ago. Is the Hiace Custom worth a price tag like that? Let us know!

