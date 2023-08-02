Know your consumer rights when buying, servicing or repairing

Understanding your rights as a motorist is crucial for vehicle servicing, maintenance, buying, and selling.

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Act 68 of 2008 safeguards consumer and supplier rights. Jakkie Olivier, CEO of RMI, says knowing your rights are crucial to avoid being exploited.

The key sections of the Act relevant to motorists include:

The supplier needs permission from the customer before charging for any vehicle service, maintenance, or repairs. Consumers have three options – estimate, cut-off maximum price, or carte blanche for the job’s cost. Right to accurate information (Section 41): Consumers are entitled to truthful information during transactions. If deliberate deception occurs, consumers can report the matter for intervention. Right to quality service (Section 54): Retailers must inform consumers if repairs exceed the agreed timeframe. Retailers must take responsibility for any damage caused during service unless the consumer signs a liability waiver. Buying a vehicle (Section 55): Vehicles should perform their intended purpose and be of good quality. Exclusions in the purchase contract may void warranty or guarantee coverage. Dealers must disclose known defects when selling vehicles. Buyers have rights to repair, replacement, or refund if defects are discovered within six months. Retailers must return old or replaced parts to the owner, except in certain situations. Used electrical goods may need professional installation, so check the warranty. When returning goods, consumers have the option of repair, replacement, or refund.

Increasing awareness of consumer rights fosters better communication and ethical trading between consumers and service providers in the motor industry, as advocated by the RMI.

Understanding your rights as a motorist is essential for protecting yourself from exploitation and ensuring fair treatment in the motor industry.

The Act provides guidelines to safeguard both consumers and businesses, and staying informed can lead to better experiences when dealing with vehicle servicing, maintenance, and purchases. Trust an RMI accredited repairer for added assurance of quality service.

Source: Cathy Findley PR