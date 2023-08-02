Toyota’s 2024 Land Cruiser 250 debuts with two retro faces

In the early hours of this morning, Toyota has given the world a first look at its new Land Cruiser that will be available from next year.

Simon Humphries, Member of the Board of Directors, Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Design Field and Chief Branding Officer presented the equally as distinguished and all-new-retro styled 2024 Land Cruiser to the world. The launch included the unveiling of the 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series which is planned for the first half of 2024 in Japan as well as the heavy-duty Land Cruiser “70” which will be making a return to the lineup in its country of origin by the close of the year.

The model will slot into the Land Cruiser Lineup between the flagship 300 and the Light Duty Prado model.

Until now, the Land Cruiser range has been divided into three different series―the Station Wagon that always showcases the latest technologies and has evolved into the flagship model (currently the 300 Series), the Heavy-Duty model with outstanding durability and off-road driving performance (the 70 Series), and the Light Duty model that provides ease of handling and comfort on an off-road base as a lifestyle and practical choice for customers (Prado).

Retaining 5 key areas that make it Land Cruiser, the model was designed around the following:

Capability Choice Intuitive operation Beauty is function Reach even more people (it will be sold in America again)

All of the above has been imperative for all models to wear the nameplate from its inception.

More importantly, the 2024 Land Cruiser 250 will also be dressed up on the GA-F platform, which is the same that underpins the 300 Series. This significantly increased rigidity with a 50% increase in frame rigidity and 30% increase in overall rigidity.

Powertrain options for various positioning and global markets include a 2,4-litre turbocharged hybrid petrol motor with 243 kW and 630 N.m maximum output, a 2,4-litre turbocharged petrol motor with 207 kW and 430 N.m, 2,8-litre turbo diesel (with and without a 48V system) producing 150 kW and 500 N.m, and finally a 2,7-litre petrol with 120 kW and 246 N.m. This signals the first hybrid powertrain in the model in its 70-year history, with Toyota stating the reliability and durability remain paramount to the model which exists in 170 global markets.

The refreshed Land Cruiser 70 will join the fleet with a 2,8-liter turbodiesel with a maximum output 150 kW and 500 N.m.

Closer afield, the model has been confirmed for introduction in South Africa for the first half of 2024. Local model line-up, pricing and specification will be communicated closer to the time.

