Jaguar’s iconic engine sound captured for posterity

Many performance car manufacturers have customised the exhaust note of their cars to the point where the driver can actually set the tone manually.

Jaguar wants to keep the sound of its cars alive for future generations, despite the trend towards electric cars known for being quiet. It decided to record them for posterity.

The recordings – made from inside the cabin and from outside the car – capture the unmistakable, supercharged V8 soundtrack of the F-Type. The British Library will preserve the sounds of the last combustion engine Jaguar sports car for people worldwide to enjoy forever.

Jaguar made the sound recordings inside a semi-anechoic chamber at the Gaydon Engineering Centre. The recordings (30- and 47-second tracks) of the R75 Coupé include gear shifts and acceleration sprints.

Charles Richardson, the senior sound engineer at Jaguar, said, “The F-Type’s supercharged V8 makes a unique sound because of the meticulous optimisation work we applied to the entire powertrain, most of all to the intake and exhaust systems – more than 85 iterations before we first launched the car, and developed continuously ever since. The culmination of that work – the sounds you experience driving the F-Type R75, is something we want to be available for generations to come. Archiving it with the British Library allows us to do that, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”

The V8 of the 2024 model year F-Type R75 Coupé develops 423kW and 700Nm and accelerates the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Cheryl Tipp, the British Library’s curator of wildlife and environmental sounds, said, “We’re delighted to preserve recordings of the F-Type V8 engine for Jaguar enthusiasts and listeners around the world. As production of this engine comes to a close, this unique noise takes its place in the archives alongside other sounds that can no longer be heard today.”

Each time the F-Type accelerates, the valves in the exhaust system open to alter the exhaust gas routing, releasing the signature roar that is particular to the F-Type driving experience.

Listeners will hear the crisp upshifts and downshifts through the eight-speed Quickshift transmission, and the distinctive, hallmark crackles and pop on the overrun from its quad tailpipes, which are a key element of F-Type’s visceral, driver-focused character.

Source: MotoPress