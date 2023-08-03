Official: Nissan is putting the NP200 bakkie to pasture after 16 years

Boldly touted as the Nissan 1400 bakkie replacement when it burst onto the scene in 2008, production of Nissan’s revered NP200 will come to an end in the next few months.

After a 16-year heritage, the production of NP200 will end in South Africa in March 2024 following the end of its extended lifecycle. No immediate replacement model is planned, although Nissan is currently evaluating other alternatives in line with the ambitions of its Africa Mid Term plan.

It was also mentioned to be “a key player in the half-ton segment” and “destined to be a reckonable force in the South African commercial vehicle market.” Little did we know, in 2023, it would be the only contender left standing. The Rosslyn-built model stood the test of time and managed unwavering success, serving in a crucial part of the market for businesses and individuals alike as well as a vital model of the South African automotive industry portfolio.

With mild updates and short runs of limited edition models appealing to more discerning tastes, the NP200 earned its stripes as a dependable single-cab unibody bakkie that could get the job done.

Nissan remains fully committed to South Africa and the wider continent as the last frontier of the automotive industry. The Rosslyn manufacturing plant is the light commercial vehicle (LCV) hub for Africa, and the locally-produced Nissan Navara is a core model that will enable Nissan’s ambition across the continent.

The Nissan Navara and bigger NP300, which for the time being share the production line with the NP200 bakkie will continue ahead as usual in Rosslyn. In terms of prospective replacements for the model, Volkswagen has stated: “The Saviero is only available as a LHD model which technically rules it out for SA since development costs for an RHD model are excessive and low volumes in SA don’t make business sense for VW.”

What would be an ideal replacement for the Nissan NP200 bakkie?

The post Official: Nissan is Putting the NP200 Bakkie to Pasture After 16 Years appeared first on CAR Magazine.