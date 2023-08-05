Mercedes-Benz Vito introduces a new midsize range

The Mercedes Vito needs no introduction. It is a van with class and excellent performance.

The design is modern and eye-catching, and has more technology, driver assist systems, and luxury for both personal and business use.

“We always combine a high degree of functionality and comfort with unique, high-class design and plenty of space. With the new midsize van series, these existing qualities have been emphasised and enhanced,” says Mercedes.

Marinus Venter, general manager of product and marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, said they are pleased with the latest versions of the V-Class and Vito models.

“It enhances luxury in private life and elevates premium character in business. These new editions exemplify our dedication to innovation, design and quality. Although we have no confirmed timeline, we hope to see these vehicles in South Africa in the next 18 to 24 months,” Venter said.

Source: MotorPress