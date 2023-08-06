GR Corolla joins the Toyota Gazoo Racing team

Toyota’s high-performance sub-brand, Gazoo Racing, has introduced the GR Corolla. It joins the ranks of the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Yaris.

The GR Corolla boasts a turbocharged petrol engine, all-wheel drive, wider track front and rear, revamped suspension, and distinctive design features that set it apart from the regular Corolla family.

Glenn Crompton, vice president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, expressed his excitement about the addition of the GR Corolla to the Gazoo Racing line-up, considering the Corolla’s popularity in South Africa and its strong connection with motorsport.

The GR Corolla’s exterior design has undergone significant changes for improved aerodynamics and performance.

With widened wheel arches, a Functional Matrix grille, air curtains, and a triple-exit exhaust system, the vehicle has a sportier and more aggressive appearance than the regular Corolla hatch.

Inside, the GR Corolla features a driver-focused design with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, a short-throw shift lever and sporty aluminium pedals. The seats are upgraded to heated sports seats with a unique upholstery scheme, and the instrument cluster offers customisable layouts based on driver preferences.

Under the hood, it houses a high-performance turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, fine-tuned to deliver an impressive output of 221kW and 360Nm. The powertrain’s design incorporates motorsport technologies to ensure both high performance and reliability.

The car’s dynamic ability is supported by the rigid TNGA-C architecture, offering excellent torsional rigidity, low weight, and precise handling. The suspension has been thoroughly reworked and the vehicle is equipped with powerful brakes for efficient stopping power.

Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense Driver Assistance technology, with emergency steering assist and high-speed active cruise control. It also comes with front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, and seven SRS airbags for occupant protection.

This GR Corolla is available in two variants; the GR Corolla 1.6T Core, priced at R841 000, and the GR Corolla 1.6T Circuit, priced at R902 400. This includes a 90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.

Extended service plans can also be purchased through Toyota dealers.

Source: MotorPress