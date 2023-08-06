Drawing inspiration from the 2022 Mitsubishi XFC concept, the new model targets ASEAN markets and will be produced at the Krama Yudha plant in Indonesia. Deliveries are scheduled to start in November 2023. Remaining true to the concept, the production version showcases a robust stance, though with changes like smaller wheels, regular mirrors, a tweaked skid plate, and updated LED daytime running lights. The grille features a new pattern, and the Y-shaped lighting units sport modified LED graphics.

Sized at 4 390 mm in length, 1 810 mm in width, and 1 660 mm in height, the model enters the competitive crossover segment. Interior details are yet to be disclosed, but hints suggest a bespoke Yamaha sound system with coaxial 2-way speakers and tweeters. The cabin design is expected to resemble the XFC Concept.

The SUV’s dashboard design seems influenced by the contemporary side-by-side screen setup. Mitsubishi promises a roomy cabin with versatile storage spaces.

While specific specifications and the model name are withheld, it’s confirmed that the crossover will sport a 1,5-litre engine paired with a CVT gearbox, driving the front wheels. Notably, its substantial 222 mm ground clearance and four driving modes (Normal, Gravel, Mud, Wet) are geared for rough terrains and flooded roads. The powertrain might feature the non-electrified naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre unit from the Mitsubishi Xpander, delivering 77 kW power and 141 N.m torque.

Complete details about the new Mitsubishi SUV will be unveiled at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) on the 10th of August. Notably, Mitsubishi already offers the similarly-sized and electrified Renault-derived Mitsubishi ASX B-SUV in Europe. This suggests the likelihood of the new model being exclusively targeted for ASEAN markets.

The post Mitsubishi Unveils Design of Upcoming Crossover Model appeared first on CAR Magazine.