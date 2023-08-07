Chery Omoda receives a five-star safety rating

The Omoda 5 has recently received a five-star rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program.

It scored high in the various safety categories, achieving 87% for adult occupant protection, 88% for child occupant protection, 68% for vulnerable road user protection, and 83% for safety assistance.

This award confirms the brand’s dedication to developing and delivering the safest vehicles possible.

“As a brand, we are fully committed to collaborating with road safety authorities and stakeholders to raise awareness about road safety practices and promote the adoption of advanced safety technologies,” said Tony Liu, the executive deputy general manager of Chery South Africa. “Through continued innovation and collaboration, Omoda will strive to make significant contributions to the collective efforts in creating safer roads for everyone.”

“Designed as a cross-style SUV to meet the diverse needs of global consumers, the Omoda 5 excels in body structure, safety configuration and adaptability to different environments and road conditions worldwide,” Liu continued.

The Omoda 5 boasts a 78% high-strength steel body structure that can withstand pressures up to 1 800MPa. A comprehensive range of airbags are fitted inside the vehicle, including front airbags, side airbags, side curtain airbags and middle airbags, ensuring the safety of its occupants.

Its advanced intelligent driving assistance system includes adaptive cruise control, ensuring a safer journey for drivers and passengers.

The Omoda 5 has been recognised as the third bestselling export model in China in June. This Omoda 5 is available at dealerships throughout the country.

Source: QuickPic