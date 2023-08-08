Another milestone for Suzuki South Africa

Suzuki sold 4 361 units during July 2023, which means that it has sold 201 417 units since it opened its first dealership in South Africa in 2008.

Sales momentum is increasing in South Africa, according to Henno Havenga, the general manager of auto sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“For instance, we took just over nine years to sell our first 50 000 units. Then, we sold the next 50 000 units in four years, marked off the next 50 000 units in 17 months, and recorded our last 50 000 units to reach 200 000 sales in 12 months and a few days.”

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, new vehicle buyers are feeling the pinch. The ever-increasing price of food and general living expenses is taking its toll. And the 10 successive rate increases added more strain on disposable income and it has kept passenger sales below the previous year’s figure.

It reports that the industry sold 43 389 vehicles in July. This is an increase over the total sales of July 2022, when the industry sold 41 052 vehicles, but it hides the fact that passenger vehicle sales declined by 9.7% or 2 985 vehicles in July of this year.

In the passenger vehicle market, its share for Suzuki vehicles grew from 12.77% to 13.63% and ultimately to 14.9% in the same three months.

“People are responding to the increasing cost-of-living expenses by opting for more compact and more fuel-efficient vehicles and by shopping around between manufacturers for the brand that offers the best value for money. Suzuki scores well on both counts,” said Havenga.

For instance, the popular Suzuki Celerio is officially South Africa’s most fuel-efficient car. The Suzuki Super Carry and Suzuki Eeco beat its competition as two of the commercial vehicles with the lowest running costs in the country.

Buyers looking for an SUV can choose the Ignis or S-Presso, the go-anywhere Suzuki Jimny, the luxurious new Grand Vitara and soon the new Fronx and XL6. A five-door Suzuki Jimny is also on the cards for launch later this year.

“We now have 100 dealers across South Africa, with several more on the drawing board,” said Havenga.

“In this regard, we made the decision to redouble our support of our dealers and customers. This includes ensuring that every Suzuki in South Africa has at least two airbags and stability control as standard,” he concluded.

