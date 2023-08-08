Nissan Z Nismo debuts with increased power and performance

The highly anticipated 2024 Nissan Z Nismo has finally debuted, boasting enhanced performance and a more captivating appearance.

Nissan has introduced a range of upgrades to improve the car’s aerodynamics, proudly highlighting its ‘positive downforce’. The front end features a revised bumper and splitter package, referred to as the ‘Grand-Nose’ or ‘G-Nose,’ taking inspiration from the Fairlady 240ZG and extending further forward. The addition of canards at each corner of the bumper generates vortexes over the front wheels.

Further enhancements can be seen along the sides with new sills to reduce drag and lift, and a more prominent lip spoiler extending onto the rear fenders. The rear bumper has also been revised to minimise drag. Additionally, the car comes with exclusive 19-inch gloss black Rays wheels. Buyers can choose from five colours: Black Diamond Pearl, Brilliant Silver, Passion Red TriCoat, Everest White Pearl TriCoat, and Stealth Grey.

Inside, the red theme continues with the anodised stop/start button and drive mode selector. The digital display features new graphics echoing the red exterior outline and showcasing a NISMO-exclusive animation on startup. The interior also features leather and faux suede Recaro seats with red centres and NISMO logos on the headrests. The redesigned steering wheel includes a red accent mark at the top.

Under the bonnet, the three-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine has received improved cooling along with revisions to the electronic wastegate control to increase turbocharger boost and turbine speed. As a result, the engine now produces an impressive 313kW and 520Nm of torque, marking notable increases of 14kW and 46Nm over the standard model. The car also comes equipped with an improved engine oil cooler to help manage the extra power.

Speaking of which, power is transmitted through a nine-speed automatic transmission, specially tuned for the Nismo and this is the only gearbox option available. Wrapped around the lightweight Nismo-specific Rays 19-inch wheels are Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tyres measuring 285/35 at the back, similar to those used on the GT-R.

Nissan has also optimised the nine-speed auto with revised clutch packs and improved engine management software, resulting in almost 50% faster downshift times. The addition of a launch control system and a Sport+ drive mode with a racetrack-tuned shift program further enhances the driving experience.

Continuing from before, South Africa will not be receiving the Z Nismo – but should it consider it?

