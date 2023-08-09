Chery unveils upgraded Tiggo models

Chery introduced the Tiggo 8 Pro in February 2022, offering standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, full leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a fully integrated voice control system.

Later the same year, they enhanced the range with the Tiggo 8 Pro MAX, which received the 2023 Car of the Year Motoring Enthusiasts’ Award.

The upgraded Tiggo 8 Pro MY2023 boasts a new grille with an illuminated Chery logo, creating a sense of speed and elegance. The redesigned rear features striking LED light clusters connected by a LED light bar, giving the vehicle a dynamic appearance.

Inside the cabin, it has undergone a complete overhaul. The dual-cluster design was replaced by two thin and connected 12.35-inch screens offering customisable infotainment controls. The climate control system is now operated through haptic touch-sensitive buttons, making it more convenient for the driver and front passenger.

The Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro MAX are equipped with a host of luxury features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offline navigation, voice controls and electrically adjustable seats. The Tiggo 8 Pro MAX also boasts plush, dark chocolate brown leather upholstery with heated and cooled front seats.

Safety is paramount, and to this end, Chery uses high-strength steel in over 60% of the bodywork, a Bosch ESP 9.3 body electronic stability system, and pre-tensioned safety belts in both models. The Tiggo 8 Pro MAX also comes with advanced driver assistance systems and a driver view recorder.

Chery’s commitment to after sales support is evident through its value-added services, such as free rim and scratch repair, free roadside assistance, and a free loan vehicle during longer services or repairs. Extended service plans and warranties are available in partnership with Absa, though the vehicles come with a standard five-year/60 000km service plan and a five-year/150 000km comprehensive mechanical warranty.

The question now remains: are these offerings the best midsize luxury seven-seaters in the current market? Go and test-drive both and decide for yourself.

Source: QuickPic