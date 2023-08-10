‘Baby Defender’ expected to join Land Rover family in 2027 Despite being called 'baby', there is very little that is small about this rumoured addition to the Defender line-up.

Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly developing an even smaller version of the Defender, set to debut in 2027.

Recent reports by Autocar suggest this compact 4×4, also known as the ‘Baby Defender’ has recently received the green light and is anticipated to be the fourth model in the Defender line-up, following the 90, 110 and the Defender 130.

The upcoming model will likely bear the ‘Defender Sport’ badge, aligning with JLR’s utilisation of the ‘Sport’ tag for smaller SUVs in their Range Rover and Discovery series. The vehicle will be built on Jaguar Land Rover’s new Electric Modular Architecture platform, designed to accommodate electrification. This platform is also set to underpin the successors of the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and Discovery Sport.

According to Autocar, Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell confirmed the arrival of the smaller Defender during an investor conference, mentioning that the Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands will share this platform. Despite its nickname as the ‘baby’ Defender, the vehicle won’t be notably small, its dimensions are estimated to be similar to a Toyota RAV4, measuring around 4.6m in length and 2m in width.

While specific powertrain details are yet to be revealed due to ongoing development, Autocar speculates that the model will feature an 800V electrical architecture and offer rapid 350kW charging. The batteries are expected to be more power-dense than those currently employed by Jaguar Land Rover, resulting in a thinner profile.

The entry-level Defender model is projected to hit showrooms in 2027, possibly arriving as a 2028 model, according to Autocar’s report. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but it’s anticipated to be more affordable than the current-generation Defender.

