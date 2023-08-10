Some more fuel saving tips from the experts

With fuel increases on the up yet again, we have to become more mindful of our driving habits.

As per Masterdrive CEO Eugene Herbert, motorists must take cognizance, because either they drive less or adapt their driving style to improve fuel consumption, but save they must.

“We have covered the most common methods to save fuel, such as avoiding speeding or not idling too long, on many occasions. Yet there are other ways we may not immediately think of influencing our fuel consumption. These are some less commonly discussed potential enemies to fuel consumption.”

Low-quality engine oil

If you use oil with the incorrect viscosity, the pistons and other moveable parts are placed under more pressure, which uses more fuel. Regular oil changes are also important.

Tyre conditions

Bad tyres have less traction and use more fuel as they spin faster to maintain speed. Incorrect tyre pressure and tyres that are not correctly aligned can also consume more fuel.

Avoid short trips

Trips less than 5km consume more fuel, as the vehicles have not warmed up yet. It is time to make a to-do list to make every tip as productive as possible. Extended idling can potentially use more fuel than what it can save.

Car servicing

Failure to replace spark plugs or fuel and air filters can increase fuel consumption. Worn fuel injectors also burn fuel faster. Do not neglect to replace faulty parts or neglect to service your vehicle on time.

Bad driving

Driving in the wrong gears results in driving with high revs per minute (RPMs), accelerating harshly from a standstill, or driving in high gears up hills or around corners and using more fuel. Manual vehicle drivers with poor clutch control or worn clutches can also cause increased consumption.

Source: MotorPress