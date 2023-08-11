Mint condition 1990 325iS being sold for R1.5m in Sandton

Pharoah Auto Investments, located in Sandton, has recently announced a new addition to its showroom. The mint-condition Henna Red BMW 325iS seems like it was sourced from a 90s time capsule. This example of the Gushehe nomenclature has seen 126 997km since its maiden voyage off of its production line. Changes to the iconic formula include a custom audio system and BBS RS multi-spoke wheels.

Although having a six-figure odo-reading, this example of the 325iS has the characteristics of a stereotypical ‘garage queen’. The dash is home to no flaw or crack, the original steering wheel has maintained its sheen and integrated, and the cloth door panels and seats seem undisturbed despite having aged a few decades.

This Henna Red example belongs to the EVO1 325iS generation which was the first generation built in response to the dominance of Opel’s Superboss on and off-track. At its core is an Aplina-refined 2.7-litre offshoot of the M20 engine that was a straight-six that afforded the car’s rear wheels 147kW and 265Nm. Further separation from the Bavarian masses of the time came in the form of aluminium doors, fender and bonnet, while its legs constituted of a specially tuned suspension system sourced from that generation’s M3.

Only 508 examples of the 325iS were ever produced, this includes the EVO1 and EVO2 renditions. Upon release, the EVO1 iteration bore a price tag of R95 000 and would jump to R105 000 following the debut of the EVO2 generation in 1992. Following the trend of rising prices for exclusive Bavarian, Pharoah Auto Investments have stuck a R1.5m sticker price to their example of the iconic coupe.

Is it worth every penny or have prices for these icons gotten a little bit ambitious?

