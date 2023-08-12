Keep kids occupied during those long road trips

Are we there yet?

We parents do not always have the right answer, but of course, someone was bound to come up with a solution to this question.

For most drivers, being distracted by their kids while driving can be as dangerous as using a cellphone while driving.

Britain’s leading vehicle breakdown recovery provider, Start Rescue, has come up with a productive solution to arresting children’s in-car boredom.

“Print out and keep games such as road trip bingo, a colouring-in page, word search, the car colour game, and find-a-way puzzle, which will keep your kids happy and amused for hours.”

Start Rescue’s business development manager, John Ellenger, said, “Printable games work even if there’s no power in the car, so they work even in a breakdown. They also don’t create any console noise.

“Playing a game that everyone can enjoy, such as car colours, can relieve parents from stress and boredom, too, especially in standstill traffic, when traditional I Spy can dry up very quickly!”

Evan Morris, training and development manager, RED Corporate Training, says, “Distraction from kids on long journeys can be highly dangerous – as lethal as being on the phone or texting while driving in some cases.”

What is your favourite way of keeping children engaged when on a long trip?

Source: Newspress