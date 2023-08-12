Puma confirmed for Ford’s lineup before end 2023

The Blue Oval, despite enjoying sales success with their Ranger bakkie, has suffered from a dwindling lineup over the past few months. The Puma looks to rectify that and is confirmed for arrival within the next few months.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Blue Oval will be adding to its dwindling passenger lineup with the addition of the Puma. Bear in mind that Ford South Africa only officially states that the model is ‘under consideration’ but transport trucks carrying the model have already been seen on local roads.

The model will serve alongside the Ranger, Mustang, Everest and EcoSport ranges with the latter soon to be pulled from the new car sales floor.

The Puma will thus be the solution to this void offering entry-level SUV versatility behind the familiarity of Ford. The fresh-faced model will have served in Ford’s global lineup over several generations with the current being introduced in 2019.

With that in mind, a facelifted version will arrive in Europe in early 2024. What is confirmed for our local market is a model boasting the 1,0-litre 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine our reliable source prices them from R580 000. Power will likely be 92 kW and 170 N.m.

Stay tuned for emerging details on the new Puma.

The post Puma confirmed for Ford’s lineup by Q4 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Source: carmag