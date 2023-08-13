A Porsche crafted to delight purists

According to Porsche, the 911 S/T “combines the strengths of the 911 GT3 with the touring package of the 911 GT3 RS”.

With its 386kW and short-ratio manual transmission, it will exhilarate all Porsche enthusiasts. Buyers can also opt for the heritage design package, inspired by the 911 S from the 1960s and early 1970s.

“The S/T responds instantaneously to driver commands. Every steering movement, every bit of pressure on the accelerator or brake is executed immediately and with exceptional precision. Unlike the 911 GT3 RS, the focus of developing the 911 S/T has been not on track use, but rather for journeys on public roads. The result is a distinctive driving experience within the 911 GT lineup,” read the company’s statement.

The 911 S/T is equipped with a lightweight single-mass flywheel that enhances the responsiveness of the naturally aspirated engine. Coupled with its six-speed manual transmission, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, topping out a 300km/h.

Standard features also include 20 inch (front) and 21 inch (rear) lightweight center-locking magnesium wheels. A four-way adjustable Sports Seats Plus is available at no additional cost. The classic-design Porsche crest from the original 911 adorns the front, hub caps, steering wheel, headrests, and car key, emphasising the historical roots of this new model.

This 60th-anniversary celebratory edition of the 911 will have a limited production run of only 1,963 units.

For more information, visit your nearest Porsche dealership.

Source: Porsche