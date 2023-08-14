Schumacher’s grand prix-winning Ferrari goes under the hammer

Deep-pocketed investors and collectors alike have an exclusive opportunity between Wednesday at 12:00 Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and conclude on Saturday at 12:00 PDT. RM Sotheby’s flagship Monterey auction will be auctioning Michael Schumacher’s grand prix-winning Ferrari F2001B for what can be guessed as an inconceivable sum of money.

Related: RM Sotheby’s presents Ferrari Mondial Spider in ‘Lost and Found’ collection

The model, which not only bears racing pedigree, also managed to emerge victorious at the 2002 Australian Grand Prix in the mid of Ferrari’s early millennium zenith with Schumi behind the wheel, South African Rory Byrne with his pencil bringing the model to life and Jean Todt dictating orders. Specifically with Chassis 215, the model stands as one of the few Formula 1 chassis that has consistently claimed podium positions throughout its competitive journey.

In a recent showcase of the allure surrounding Schumacher’s Ferrari F1 cars, a notable example, the F2003-GA, achieved a remarkable $14.9m at a Sotheby’s auction last year, effectively doubling the prior record for an F1 car. Notably, a previous F2001 model fetched $7.5m in 2017.

The F2001B was skillfully piloted by Schumacher in the initial two races of the 2002 season. His perspective on the car was clear: “We would like to use the new car as soon as possible, but only if it is better than this one and reliable.”

Related: The Ferrari KC23 is a 488 GT3 EVO with some serious bodywork

The car’s debut race was the entertaining Australian Grand Prix. A first-corner incident involving Schumacher’s brother Ralf and Rubens Barrichello, his own teammate, initiated the excitement and put several cars into retirement. Schumacher’s initial lead slipped to fourth place, only to reclaim third from Juan Pablo Montoya after a safety car restart. Further advancements led him to second place after Jarno Trulli’s spin, and he ultimately secured victory, marking the first of his 11 wins in the 2002 season en route to his fifth Formula 1 World Championship.

Looking for a new or used Ferrari? Find it here with CARmag.

This F2001B, boasting a three-liter Tipo 050 V10 engine designed by Gilles Simon and capable of generating nearly 670kW at 18 500r/min, is among the most sought-after modern-era grand prix cars. Its weight of just 600kg further underscores its exceptional engineering.

The sound, diminutive size and agility of these models epitomised an era of some of the most impressive single-seaters of all time and now a fortunate collector will become custodian of this special Prancing Horse. Find the model here.

Browse over 26 000 new and used vehicles here with CARmag.

The post Schumi’s Grand Prix-Winning Ferrari F2001B Going Under the Hammer appeared first on CAR Magazine.