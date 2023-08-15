Aston Martin unveils soft-top DB12 Volante with more power and torque

Aston Martin has unveiled its latest offering, with the DB12 Volante described as a true sporting convertible in every sense.

Although sharing the same styling and powerplant with its coupe stablemate, the Volante has been endowed with a host of improvements to its running gear to elevate the driving experience. The Volante boasts a higher torsional stiffness than its coupe sibling by way of enhanced underbody components.

The revisions to the DB12’s underbody include elements such as upgraded suspension mounting points, upgraded lateral connections, and an engine cross brace that contributes to a nearly 5% increase in torsional stiffness.

“With the new DB12 Volante, we have changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those feelings by preserving all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupe. A rare and true sporting convertible in every respect, this is a car to challenge preconceptions and find a new generation of Volante customers,” said Aston Martin CEO, Amedeo Felisa

Specific to the Volante are components such as a non-isolated steering column, which is improved via tuning the steering feedback and dampers to increase the feeling of connectedness between driver and car. Additionally, the Volante is founded on new intelligent adaptive dampers, which Aston Martin claims provides significantly greater force distribution compared to previous-generation hardware.

The soft top, aptly described as a “K-fold” due to its two-stage folding procedure, is composed of eight layers of fabric insulation purposed to improve the comfort of the cabin. Aston Martin claims its ultra-luxury convertible is capable of a transition from closed to open-top configuration in 14 seconds, while the closing procedure is 2 seconds slower.

Akin to its similar styling, the Volante is motivated by the same twin-turbocharged 4,0-litre V8 (although utilising several different internal components) that afford the sultry soft-top a slightly higher output of 500 kW and 800 N.m. Paired with the high-strung powerplant is a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that relies on a shortened Final Drive Ratio purposed to improve in-gear responsiveness.

The Volante is distinguished by its wood veneer or carbon fibre seatbacks. Noteworthy elements of the Volante’s interior range from the 10,25-inch “Pure Black” touchscreen, an 11-speaker Bowers&Wilkins sound system, and an integrated centre console.

Deliveries will begin in Q4 of this year, although pricing and local availability have yet to be confirmed.

