The new Mercedes A-Class redefines luxury design

The latest Mercedes A-Class benefits from a dominated forward-sloping bonnet. The headlights have been redesigned and flush external wheels in four rim designs will delight all the style conscious lovers of the brand.

The rear end sports new and appealing LED lights paired with diffusers.

You may call the interior avant-garde, if you wish, but it was undoubtedly designed to enhance the look, feel and sportiness of the car.

Intelligent technology

The standout interior feature is the freestanding dual-screen display, with options for seven inch and larger 10.25 inch displays. Even more captivating are the two optional 10.25 inch displays with a widescreen look.

Connectivity with smartphones is seamless through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Wireless, supported by an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging capacity.

Safety

The new A-Class also advances in terms of safety assistance systems. The driver assistance package upgrade improves lane keeping assist with active steering control, while the next-generation parking package includes 360-degree visualisation for camera-assisted parking using 3D images.

Performance

It is available with petrol or diesel engine options. The AMG models boast a high-performance 2.0-litre unit. The A200 generates 120kW and 250Nm from its turbocharged 1332cc motor, also boasting impressive fuel consumption figures.

The AMG thrills

The updated A35 AMG 4MATIC and A45 S 4MATIC+ epitomise sportiness in the series. Standard with the new Mercedes AMG A-Class is the Performance’s steering wheel, featuring buttons for controlling model specific features. The A35, equipped with a 48V auxiliary power supply and belt-driven starter-generator, offers an output of 225kW and 400Nm. As a mild hybrid, it supports agility with an additional 10kW power at start up.

The Hyper-hatch A45 S 4MATIC+ delivers significantly more power than the A35. With an output of 310kW and 500Nm, it achieves a remarkable 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Unmatched Elegance

“The new A-Class AMG is the epitome of luxury hot hatch in the South African market, the ultimate must-have item that conquers the urban jungle – the ‘A’ street king,” said Mark Raine, Co-CEO of Mercedes Benz South Africa (MBSA).

Alex Boavida, the vice president of marketing and sales at MBSA said, “A statement of dynamic driving capabilities, cutting-edge digital features and revolutionary luxury levels, it is a design icon in the compact luxury market.”

Source: MotorPress