Mahindra’s Pik-Up concept looks ready to fight Ford’s Ranger Mahindra has unveiled its new pick-up concept with the demeanour of a thoroughbred off-roader. Here is what we know following its global unveiling in our very own Cape Town.

Below the stand-offish physique of Mahindra’s new concept for a Pik-Up, is a bespoke next-generation ladder frame platform which 80% is formed of high-strength steel. The firm says its new ladder frame construction nets it a best-in-class torsional stiffness and bending stiffness.

Mahindra states that the body, which rests on the forenamed ladder frame platform purportedly achieves a reduced mass while having enhanced stiffness in areas such as the body mounts, seat mounts and the floor. Another notch on the new chassis’s belt is its five-star NCAP rating.

Related: Mahindra attains the title of the fastest-growing brand in South Africa

At the core of the new double cab concept is the second-generation mHawk diesel engine. This aluminium 2,0-litre four-cylinder diesel powerplant will be paired with either an AISIN six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission operating via a shift cable mechanism. Positioned further back on the centre console is the terrain mode selector, which will utilise an electric shift-on-fly 4WD system split into 4WL and 4WH modes.

Although just a concept, the proposed Pik-Up offers a glimpse into what will be for the next era of Mahidnra’s double cab offerings. Styling is a far cry from the current road-going Pik-Up model. Flanking the new twin peaks logo are square headlights punctuated by what can only be vertical daytime running lights. The lower half of the bumper features a winch and two right orange tow hooks, the likes of which are absent from current, established bakkie models.

Related: Mahindra Scorpio-N sets new Daunting Simpson Desert record

The most notable characteristic of the concept is its elevated and broad stance which presents itself by way of a considerable gap between the tyre and wheel arch. This portion of the double cab will likely shroud what could be a more off-road inclined suspension system, however, take that with a pinch of salt for now until official confirmation is released.

A shaved tailgate and vertical rear lights are characteristics of the back end of the concept. Additional eye-catching bits include a snorkel, a roof rack with an LED light bar, segmented side steps and two spare tyres strapped down in the loading bay.

The post Mahindra’s Pik-Up Concept Looks Ready to Fight Ford’s Ranger appeared first on CAR Magazine.