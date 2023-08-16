Mahindra’s Pik-Up concept looks ready to fight Ford’s Ranger

Mahindra has unveiled its new pick-up concept with the demeanour of a thoroughbred off-roader. Here is what we know following its global unveiling in our very own Cape Town. 

9 hours ago
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read

Below the stand-offish physique of Mahindra’s new concept for a Pik-Up, is a bespoke next-generation ladder frame platform which 80% is formed of high-strength steel. The firm says its new ladder frame construction nets it a best-in-class torsional stiffness and bending stiffness.

Mahindra states that the body, which rests on the forenamed ladder frame platform purportedly achieves a reduced mass while having enhanced stiffness in areas such as the body mounts, seat mounts and the floor. Another notch on the new chassis’s belt is its five-star NCAP rating.

Related: Mahindra attains the title of the fastest-growing brand in South Africa

mahindra pick-up
Image: Mahindra

At the core of the new double cab concept is the second-generation mHawk diesel engine. This aluminium 2,0-litre four-cylinder diesel powerplant will be paired with either an AISIN six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission operating via a shift cable mechanism. Positioned further back on the centre console is the terrain mode selector, which will utilise an electric shift-on-fly 4WD system split into 4WL and 4WH modes.

Although just a concept, the proposed Pik-Up offers a glimpse into what will be for the next era of Mahidnra’s double cab offerings. Styling is a far cry from the current road-going Pik-Up model. Flanking the new twin peaks logo are square headlights punctuated by what can only be vertical daytime running lights. The lower half of the bumper features a winch and two right orange tow hooks, the likes of which are absent from current, established bakkie models.

Related: Mahindra Scorpio-N sets new Daunting Simpson Desert record

Pik-Up

The most notable characteristic of the concept is its elevated and broad stance which presents itself by way of a considerable gap between the tyre and wheel arch. This portion of the double cab will likely shroud what could be a more off-road inclined suspension system, however, take that with a pinch of salt for now until official confirmation is released.

Image: Mahindra

A shaved tailgate and vertical rear lights are characteristics of the back end of the concept. Additional eye-catching bits include a snorkel, a roof rack with an LED light bar, segmented side steps and two spare tyres strapped down in the loading bay.

The post Mahindra’s Pik-Up Concept Looks Ready to Fight Ford’s Ranger appeared first on CAR Magazine.

9 hours ago
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read

Pongrass Import

 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button