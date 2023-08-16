More value orientation for the Isuzu mu-X Isuzu expanded its mu-X range to six models with the addition of the new budget-friendly edition of the classic SUV.

More value orientation for the Isuzu mu-X

With this new budget-friendly derivative and the addition of a 4×4 version of the popular 3.0 LSE, Isuzu has expanded its range to a total of six mu-X models.

“It is perfect for customers who are drawn to the outstanding space, comfort and versatility provided by our popular SUV, but require greater affordability and lower running costs,” said Kevin Fouche, the department executive of product planning and programme management at Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“This is the first time we’ve offered the mu-X with the proven 1.9-litre Ddi engine and at this price point. We believe the engine’s exceptional fuel economy will be a major drawcard too.”

The 1.9 Ddi engine delivers a power output of 110kW and 350Nm. It is equipped with the latest version of Isuzu’s six-speed automatic transmission, which provides a seamless driving experience. Furthermore, a rear differential lock is fitted as standard to aid traction on slippery surfaces.

The spacious and welcoming cabin that has always been a hallmark of this range has been updated too, featuring dark magnetite accents that further enhance the sophisticated look and feel. Standard leather trim adds a further touch of luxury.

Front and rear parking sensors along with a rear view camera make parking manoeuvres a cinch.

The package of standard safety features includes electronic stability control with traction control, ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist system, brake override accelerator, hill start assist, hill descent control, trailer sway control and cruise control.

In the event of an accident, the occupants are protected by driver and front passenger airbags, front seat side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

A seven-inch touchscreen system with integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi, and front and rear USB charging ports provides seamless smartphone connectivity and charging options while on the move.

The Isuzu mu-X is sold with a five year/90 000km service plan, five year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance, and five year/unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are every 15 000km or 12 months.

Source: QuickPic