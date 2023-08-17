Earlier this year we showcased a few images of what appeared to be a test mule for Kia’s upcoming bakkie model. Now, by way of information supposedly from the mouths of Kia Australia senior executives, we have word that the newly dubbed Tasman will enter into production and reach Australian showroom floors by mid-2025. Additionally, production is said to begin in Q2 2025.

Related: Kia’s ladder-frame double-cab bakkie likely to be unveiled in Q2 2024

Aside from this new timeline, details and official information regarding the underpinnings of the “Ute” are slim. Australian automotive outlet, Drive, suggests that the Tasman may be capable of a towing capacity of 3 500 kg and a payload capacity just shy of one tonne. In a conference with Australian dealers, it was stated that this anticipated double cab would be a rival to the market’s domineering models such as the Hilux and Ranger. Its main motivator is yet to be confirmed, but dealers were reportedly told that the Tasman will utilise a diesel powerplant.

In that same conference, it was stated that Australia serves as the key staging and proving ground for the Tasman model which is where it has assumably derived its name. Kia Australia will reportedly have a big role to play in the development of the new double cab.

Earlier this year, we approached Kia South Africa to enquire about the possibility of a new double cab being introduced in the local market. “Kia South Africa is continuously evaluating the feasibility of new and future models that are or may be available to the South African market. We are not in a position to comment on the potential production and/or introduction of a bakkie at this point.”

Related: 2024 Kia Picanto unveiled: Design upgrades take centre stage

This sentiment from the local branch of the Korean manufacturer has not changed yet but we will continue to provide updates on the Tasman model as information becomes available.

The post Kia’s Tasman Bakkie Set for Production in 2025 appeared first on CAR Magazine.