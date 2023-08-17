Mazda3 showcases stunning new facelift

The Mazda 3 made its debut in 2003 and has since emerged as the brand’s top-selling model globally. It presents a sleek design, characterised by gentle curves and edges that resonate with one’s emotions. If you aspire to make a distinctive statement, then this car deserves a spot on your shortlist.

The vehicle comes replete with a myriad of standard features, including a leather-clad multifunctional steering wheel, a heads-up display, and the MZD Connect system, all designed to seamlessly link the driver and the vehicle.

The revamped version now introduces Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay, along with USB Type-C connectivity and Qi-standard wireless charging that is compatible with all contemporary smartphones.

This new Mazda3 will be available in three derivatives: a 1.5L Dynamic 6MT at R447 500; the 1.5L Dynamic 6AT at R462 500 and the 2.0L Astina at R565 700 – all prices inclusive of VAT.

The 1.5-litre manual inline 4-cylinder engine generates 88kW and 153Nm, while the 2.0-litre engine yields 121kW and 213Nm.

Skyactiv incorporates technologies that elevate performance delivery, reduce emissions and enhance driving dynamics.

For more comprehensive details about Skyactiv, you can find additional information here.

Source: QuickPic