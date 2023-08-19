Mitsubishi Triton Athlete ups the ante in bakkie segment

Mitsubishi off-road products boast a reputation for durability like no other. The limited edition Mitsubishi Athlete takes off-road styling and performance to a new level of comfort, ability and looks.

Based on the Triton 4×4 Automatic, the Triton Athlete is inspired by the Café Racer concept that originated among British motorcycle lovers in London in the 1960s, who took inspiration from motorsport to personalise their motorcycles.

A comprehensive decal kit inspired by the world of motorsport includes a hood decal, tailgate strip and side stripes featuring the number 01. Adding to the visual appeal of exterior specification upgrades are LED headlamps with black accents and matching daylight running lamps. The Triton Athlete rides on unique black 18-inch alloys.

Under the bonnet is the same 2.4L DOHC MIVEC diesel engine that has the performance to match the unique styling elements. Boasting 133kW and 430Nm, it is paired with a smooth shifting six-speed automatic transmission that features intelligent shift control.

Of course, the legendary Super Select II 4WD system ensures optimum traction and handling on any surface. The system does not rely on driver input, but instead transfers power to the wheels with grip instantaneously. In addition, the selectable off-road mode maximises traction by allowing the driver to select from Gravel, Mud/Snow or Sand modes when in 4hLc to suit surface conditions and optimise engine output, transmission settings and braking for superior traction. An additional Rock setting can be engaged in 4LLc.

With ground clearance of 220mm, approach and departure angles of 31 and 29 degrees and a 25-degree ramp breakover angle, the Triton is ready to tackle any obstacle.

“The Mitsubishi Triton Athlete offers customers a bakkie that embodies Mitsubishi’s philosophy of creating products that provide safety, comfort and quality, while a number of unique features elevate the characteristic styling and athleticism, resulting in a truly unique offering,” says Jeffrey Allison, general manager marketing at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

Pricing starts at R429 995 and includes a three year/100 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan, with five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 10 000km.

Source: QuickPic