JAC T8 line-up receives T8 facelift with Super Lux double-cab bakkie

Globally launched in 2019, the JAC T8 has undergone some tweaks and now JAC Motors South Africa has introduced it into the local line-up. The T8 2.0L CTI Super Lux double-cab boasts a facelift, as well as R50 000 worth of extra factory-fitted features, all backed by the manufacturer’s warranty.

The T8 Super Lux is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 derivatives and both are priced below R500 000 which means the bakkie will slot between the T6 workhorse and the upcoming T9 flagship.

The T8 Super Lux boasts a modern and captivating design, featuring a stylish chrome-plated grille, Xenon headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, and integrated Fog Lamps. Black wheel arches, running boards, and a style bar contribute to its rugged appearance. The 4×4 variant comes with additional off-road elements like a black off-road style bar, rear step bumper, and side steps.

In terms of safety, the updated model includes airbags, traction control, vehicle dynamics control (VDC), and electronic stability control (ESC) as key features. Also included is a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

On the inside, the T8 Super Lux offers a multi-function steering wheel, adjustable steering column, cruise control, air-conditioning, and electric windows. Leather covers the front seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat enhances comfort. For entertainment, the bakkie features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Powering the T8 is a two-litre turbo-diesel engine delivering 104kW and 320Nm torque which is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. In 4×2 guise, a claimed combined fuel cycle of 7.8l/100 km is stated. Specifically with the 4×4 derivative, a BorgWarner four-wheel-drive system is featured while the driver can select various driving modes and a rear diff-lock. In terms of usability, the bin can handle a maximum payload of 900kg while the Super Lux can tow a maximum braked towing capacity of 2 000kg.

The latest bakkie is available from JAC’s 60 dealers across Southern Africa and boasts a 24-hour Roadside Assistance programme, a standard five-year/150 000km manufacturer’s warranty, and a five-year/60 000km service plan. Service intervals are scheduled every 10 000km.

JAC T8 Super Lux pricing

T8 2.0L CTI 4×2 Super Lux: R449 900

R449 900 T8 2.0L CTI 4×4 Super Lux: R499 900

