Bentley Flying Spur morphs into a bakkie that you can buy

Dissatisfied with the current lineup of luxury bakkies in the local market? Look no further than DC Customs’ transformation of a Bentley Flying Spur into a bakkie, and it is for sale!

This modified one-of-a-kind Bentley, emerging from the hands of DC Customs, presents an intriguing fusion of luxury and utility that challenges conventional automotive norms.

Underneath its opulent exterior lies a beastly six-litre twin-turbo engine, churning out an impressive 417kW of power. This powertrain positions the Bentley bakkie as a force to be reckoned with, promising both speed and hauling capability. The starting point for this metamorphosis was a 2005 Continental Flying Spur donor car.

Also read: Bentley’s Speed Edition 12 models honour the brand’s W12 engine

In the pursuit of redefining its purpose, the vehicle underwent extensive changes, notably shedding its rear doors and seats. This made room for the installation of a cargo bed – a transformation that necessitated a substantial reduction in the vehicle’s roof height. Despite these substantial alterations, certain elements like the electric sunroof and a limited cargo area behind the two remaining seats were thoughtfully retained.

The distinctive appearance of the Bentley bakkie is further accentuated by a bespoke body kit, featuring a reimagined front bumper and intricately redesigned air intakes. These modifications infuse the vehicle with an aura of aggression, creating a visual contrast to its opulent origins. The exterior transformation is completed by a custom dual-tone paint job, where shades of purple and silver artfully converge, adding to the vehicle’s unique allure.

The cargo bed, a hallmark of a bakkie’s utility, doesn’t shy away from its purpose. Lined with wood, it pays homage to classic utility while embracing Bentley’s luxury heritage. The bed design also incorporates convenient storage compartments on either side, adding a touch of practicality to the extravagance.

While undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind creation, it’s important to note that the Bentley bakkie, named ‘Decadence,’ may not be the epitome of practicality in the truck world. DC Customs, however, is steadfast in its assertion that this vehicle is not merely a static display piece. The owner of this unique creation has every intention of taking the reins and hitting the road, embodying the true spirit of automotive individuality.

As strange as this combination is, the model located in the United Kingdom is currently up for sale for £149 950 or around R3.6m although we can’t imagine bakkie buyers would part ways with that much money in a hurry.

Browse over 26 000 new or used cars here with CARmag.

The post Bentley Flying Spur Morphs into a Bakkie that You Can Buy appeared first on CAR Magazine.