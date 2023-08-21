South Africa triumphant in the 2023 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations

South Africa has been crowned the overall champions in this year’s FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations.

The event was held at Zone 7 Speedspot in Cape Town with 11 countries, more than 200 competitors and 66 South Africans vying for the top spots.

It was a phenomenal weekend of racing, and the increase in participation really shows the growing popularity of the sport across the African continent.

Vic Maharaj, Motorsport South Africa’s sporting services manager noted how incredible it was to see the diverse range of athletes competing, with the youngest just five years of age and the oldest 57. “And of course, what was equally significant and so appropriate for Women’s Month, was that for the first time in history, the SA team had a female team captain in Kayla Raaff and a female team manager, Monja Conradie. Another first for the ladies was a woman clerk of the course in Karen Londt and the first woman Federation Jury member from South Africa, Arlene Brown.

The ladies in the WMX category were spectacular on the day. Conradie says the competition this year really showcased impressive performances from both the South African team and the riders from the other 10 competing countries. “The presence of the other competitors and privateers made for exciting and nail-biting moments, adding to the overall excitement of the event. It’s always inspiring to see riders from different nations pushing one another to excel and deliver captivating races,” she says. Raaff says it was an exhilarating experience for the girls as well, competing against so many different competitors. “At times it was a real struggle as we had not trained on that track.”

Raaff says what really made the weekend was the atmosphere and the awesome people that make these races possible. “Motocross is never without its surprises, and this time round, I had a problem with my bike, so special thanks to Ian Anderson for lending me his and giving me the opportunity to help my team gain points. Thank you to everyone who made it possible and to Monja for running around for team SA.”

“I feel incredibly honoured to have been a part of this remarkable experience. From my perspective, this event stands out as the finest motocross gathering in South Africa, maybe even across Africa over the past 12 years. Our country’s motocross scene was indeed in need of such an event, and Zone 7 admirably took up the challenge of hosting it. The sense of pride I hold for our team and every rider knows no bounds. Their collective efforts have undeniably played a pivotal role in achieving these outstanding results,” concluded Conradie.

Source: Cathy Findley PR