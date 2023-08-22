Lanzador signals first ever EV from Lamborghini

Lamborghini is preparing to enter into a new era of mobility, and its Lanzador concept showcases what lies beyond the horizon.

“The Lanzador concept delivers on each of the elements that should define the first full-electric Lamborghini. It was important to uncover the first vision of the fourth model at The Quail event to share a glimpse into the future while surrounded by current Lamborghini models that represent 60 years of the company’s DNA,” says Stephan Winkelmann, the chairperson and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini

A concept more often than not showcase the intentions and aspirations of an automaker. The Lanzador is presented in a familiar format, with an emphasis on electric mobility. Much like many road-going raging bulls today, the Lanzador envisions a 2+2 seater high-riding Grand Tourer founded on an all-wheel-drive platform.

Branded as an Ultra GT segment offering, the two-door concept utilises a four-electric motor system with each wheel affixed to a one-megawatt electric motor which translates to 1 000kW! Lamborghini hopes for an electric offering that doesn’t dilute the performance nature we’ve come to expect from the brand. Additionally, a more potent electric drivetrain could offer greater driving ranges and ensure permanent all-electric mobility in various driving scenarios.

“The fully-electric Lamborghini Lanzador concept car during Monterey Car Week represents an important milestone in our company’s history and shapes our path towards decarbonisation and electrification.”

Lamborghini will continue to delve deeper into the realm of electrification and decarbonisation. The Lanzador concept serves as the forebearer of the firm’s next-generation offerings. With a new age beckoning, it was only a matter of time until the Raging Bull would have to become electrified.

