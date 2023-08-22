Suzuki introduces the Fronx, a stylish coupe SUV

Suzuki Auto South Africa is making waves with its latest release, the Suzuki Fronx, a bold coupe SUV that promises a blend of style, performance, and safety in the compact SUV segment.

Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa, states that the Fronx defies compromise, offering a sleek body style, impressive performance from the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a range of must-have styling options across all models.

Derived from ‘Frontier’ and ‘X’, the Fronx name aptly captures its pioneering spirit. It signifies both Suzuki’s entry into a new market segment and the innovative crossover design that bridges the SUV and coupe categories. The Fronx arrives in four versions: the Fronx GL, with a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, and the more upscale Fronx GLX, available with the same transmission options.

Crafted futurism design

Fronx’s design philosophy blends quality construction with forward-looking styling. The Fronx’s design marries signature Suzuki SUV elements, such as the prominent grille, with new features including a dynamic roofline, striking wheel arches, dual-layer front lights with a follow-me-home function, large alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. The GLX model boasts a captivating LED light bar connecting the tail lamps.

Spacious and well-equipped cabin

Suzuki’s spacious cabin caters to both expected and unexpected needs. Standard across all versions are a leather-clad multifunction steering wheel with Bluetooth, audio and cruise control buttons. Cruise control is available on all models. GLX models feature keyless entry, push-button start, wireless charging, head-up display and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Noise, vibration and harshness dampening enhance the driving experience, offering a level of quietness and comfort uncommon in this segment.

Efficient performance and safety

Under the hood, the Suzuki Fronx boasts the trusted K15B engine, delivering 77Kw and 138Nm—the engine pairs with a choice of a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Safety remains a priority, with features like ESP, hill hold control, ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, and Isofix child seat anchors. GLX models come equipped with additional front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Suzuki offers peace of mind with an extensive warranty and service plan to top off the package. The Fronx comes with a five-year/200 000km promotional mechanical warranty, a four-year/60 000km service plan, a five-year roadside assistance plan, and a six-year unlimited kilometre anticorrosion warranty.

Source: MotorPress