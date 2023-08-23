Here’s the 2023 Suzuki XL6’s pricing and specifications

Here is all you need to know ahead of Suzuki’s XL6’s arrival on showroom floors!

Looking for your next new or used Suzuki? Find it here with CARmag.

Pricing:

XL6 1.5 GL 5MT : R326 900

XL6 1.5 GL4AT : R345 900

XL6 1.5 GLX 5MT : R341 900

XL6 1.5 GLX 4AT: R360 900

As a more premium option for consumers seeking the multi-person hauling Suzuki-badged offerings, the XL6 is priced fairly higher than the Ertiga. As a reminder, the Ertiga’s base model is accompanied by an R265 900 price tag while the range-topping 1.5 GL AT model is offered at R325 900.

Related: Review: Suzuki Fronx

At the core of the Ertiga sibling is the firm’s K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers an output of 77kW and 138Nm. The naturally aspirated four-pot is mated to either a five-speed ‘do-it-yourself’ gearbox or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

We have yet to receive information regarding the local derivative, however, India’s offerings are kitted with features such as a multi-function steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors, and automatic air conditioning.

The range-topping GLX models are endowed with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and an upgraded sound system.

In regards to its styling, the Eritga familiarities are unmistakable. The XL6 is distinguished by its stocky physique punctuated by the shapely headlights in front with an all too familiar rear end. The XL6 is founded on a pair of 16-inch wheels overseen by black wheel arch cladding.

Related: Fronx joins Suzuki’s line-up with competitive pricing and specs

Browse over 26 000 new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post 2023 Suzuki XL6 Pricing and Specifications appeared first on CAR Magazine.