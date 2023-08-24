Part of its sporty appeal, the 292 kW Ford Ranger Raptor has now been endowed with the shift indicator from the Mustang as an update.

“The Ranger Raptor was designed and engineered by car enthusiasts for car enthusiasts,” said Dave Burn, chief platform engineer, Ranger Raptor. “Inspired by desert racing, Ranger Raptor demands to be driven.”

Integral for high-performance models and race drivers, shift indicators are crucial for ensuring gear shifts in the most optimum manner possible. Ford first installed one on a production vehicle with the Mustang GT350 in 2015 and their potent bakkie becomes the latest to receive this feature.

Built with racing in mind and equipped with FOX Shocks and Live Valve technology, the model now offers the same handy functionality for specific conditions. In normal conditions with the e-shifter in D for Drive, the 10-speed automatic will happily trundle up and down to keep the V6 in its optimal range between efficiency and power. When set to M for Manual, the bakkie assumes a different persona and the driver behind the wheel will have to do the same to use the paddle shifters to manually change.

The Performance Shift Indicator can be enabled to give a visual and audible warning when it’s time to grab the next gear. It can be enabled and customised through the vehicle’s main menu in the 12,4-inch instrument cluster, allowing the driver to alter the Shift Tone and the Shift Point (between 4 000–6 500 r/min).

“The audible warning is particularly useful because it means you don’t have to take your eyes off the road,” said Burn.

Related: One Bar Bakkies: Ford Ranger Raptor Vs Isuzu Arctic AT35

Enabling the Performance Shift Indicator will also illuminate the tachometer with colours as the revs increase and the motor reaches its destined maximum. The new feature can be implemented on new Ranger Raptors through the settings menu.

The post Ford Ranger Raptor Borrows Shift Indicator from Mustang appeared first on CAR Magazine.