South African fuel prices to see sharp increase in September

South African motorists and consumers are bracing for a sharp increase in fuel prices in September, with petrol prices expected to rise by up to R1.45 per litre and diesel prices by up to R2.60 per litre.

The expected price increases are being driven by a number of factors, including rising international oil prices, a weaker rand against the US dollar and the increased demand for fuel as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that the price increases will further strain already stretched household budgets.

The AA has also urged motorists to reduce their fuel consumption, such as maintaining their vehicles in good condition, keeping the tyres properly inflated, avoiding heavy traffic, not overloading their vehicles and minimising unnecessary driving.

Although the official announcement of the adjusted fuel price for September is expected on Monday, September 4, the current outlook is undoubtedly pointing to significant increases at that time.

Source: AA