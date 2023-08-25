Headlights – an essential safety feature when driving

During low-light weather conditions, headlights help you see the road ahead and make you more visible to other drivers.

The CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, says, “On a cold morning, most drivers will quickly get in the car and start their commute relying on their lights to work properly. It is not second nature to check your lights, but this may mean you are driving around without an essential aid to driver safety, for not just a day, but sometimes weeks.”

Here are some tips for ensuring your headlights are working properly:

Check your headlights regularly. This includes checking the bulbs, the alignment and the cleanliness of the lenses.

Replace burnt-out bulbs immediately.

Have your headlights aligned by a professional every year.

Keep the lenses clean. Dirt, dust and debris can reduce visibility.

Use the correct type of headlight bulbs.

By following these tips, you can help ensure that your headlights are working properly and that you are safe on the road during low-light conditions.

Source: MotorPress