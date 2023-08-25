Suzuki Jimny 5-door officially debuts in SA

Before introducing the 5-door Jimny, Suzuki kept its promise to unveil two other models in the South African market – the Suzuki Fronx and the XL6 people mover. With those launches successfully behind them, the 5-door Jimny is on the horizon.

Compared to the three-door version, the extended Jimny offers minimal exterior alterations. It is powered by a K15B 1,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 75 kW of power and 130 N.m of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of dimensions, the 5-door Jimny is 360 mm longer and features a 340 mm longer wheelbase, measuring 2 590 mm. Its width and height remain unchanged and the ground clearance still sits at 210 mm. However, the approach, breakover, and departure angles have slightly adjusted, measuring 36 degrees, 24 degrees, and 47 degrees respectively, as opposed to the three-door variant’s 37, 28, and 49 degrees.

Inside, the model boasts a 9,0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The interior materials remain consistent with the 3-door variant, retaining the same overall feel. The addition of two doors contributes to improved luggage space, as the rear seats can fold flat to create more room.

The official pricing for the expected Jimny will be unveiled in November. Given that the top-spec 3-door Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip Auto currently sells for R419 900, it’s expected that the 5-door version will come with a higher price tag.

