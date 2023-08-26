2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed: A tribute to the original

The original Continental GT played a pivotal role in Bentley’s resurgence, achieving impressive sales and representing the first modern Bentley developed under the Volkswagen Group.

During Monterey Car Week, Bentley showcased the very first production Continental GT, VIN20001 alongside a third-generation Continental GT Speed inspired by it. Both cars shared the classic Cypress Green paint, Saddle leather upholstery, and Burr walnut veneer. However, as the modern version was crafted by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house customization department, it boasted some additional features.

The unique model combined elements from the Blackline, Touring, and Styling specifications, featuring polished black accents and carbon-fibre enhancements such as a front splitter, side skirts, and diffuser. The 22-inch Dark Gray Satin sport wheels proudly displayed self-leveling Mulliner badges. Throughout the vehicle, you could find badges celebrating “20 years of the Continental GT by Bentley Mulliner,” along with drawings outlining both the 2003 and 2023 models on the fascia, centre console, and door sills.

Under the bonnet, the Continental GT Speed features the exclusive twin-turbocharged 6,0-litre W12 engine, just like its predecessor. However, this latest iteration produces an impressive 484 kW of power and 900 N.m of torque, compared to the original’s 411 kW and 649 N.m. Power is channelled through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending it to all four wheels.

Related: Bentley Flying Spur Morphs into a Bakkie that You Can Buy

In addition to the unique model, Bentley introduced a special Continental GT “baton” that embarked on a global tour through Europe, Asia, and the U.S. During this journey, its stewards collected 20 mementoes, which would be placed in a time capsule upon their return to Bentley’s U.K. headquarters, serving as a lasting reminder of the car’s remarkable journey.

The commemorative 2023 Bentley Continental Speed found its owner during the motorsport-focused Monterey Car Week event, marking the end of a remarkable tribute to Bentley’s enduring legacy.

The post 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed: A Tribute to the Original appeared first on CAR Magazine.