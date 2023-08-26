Lamborghini to celebrate 60th anniversary at Salon Privé

Lamborghini will be celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Salon Privé in the UK later this month.

The event will be the headquarters of the company’s anniversary celebrations and will feature a number of special events and activities.

One of the highlights of the festivities will be the unveiling of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the company’s first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in. The Revuelto is powered by a combination of a 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors and produces a staggering 757kW of power. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of over 315km/h.

In addition to the Revuelto, Salon Privé will also feature a showcase of over 70 classic V12 Lamborghinis. These cars will be on display on the Salon Privé, Blenheim, South Lawn, and will give visitors a chance to see some of the most iconic models in the company’s history.

These celebrations at Salon Privé are sure to be a major event for car enthusiasts. The unveiling of the Revuelto is a major milestone for Lamborghini, and the showcase of the classics will be a must-see for any fan of the brand.

Source: NewsPress