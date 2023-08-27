Briggs Automotive Company unveils new Mono supercar

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has unveiled its new Mono supercar, a road-legal, single-seater designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience on both the road and track.

The new Mono is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre engine that produces 430kW and will accelerate the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

The Mono’s chassis is made from carbon fiber, which helps to keep the car lightweight and agile. The suspension has also been upgraded to improve handling and performance.

The new Mono’s design is more subtle and rounded than the previous model but retains its aggressive and futuristic look. The car’s interior is also more driver-focused, with all controls and gauges within easy reach.

The new BAC Mono is a significant step forward for the company. It is more powerful, agile, and more driver-focused than ever before. The Mono is sure to be a hit with driving enthusiasts around the world.

Source: Influence Associates / press@bac-mono.com