Mzanzi’s largest classic car auction kicks off next month
Attention all classic car lovers: Here's an event you can diarise for next month!
On September 23rd and 24th, Creative Rides and Collectibles Auctions will host the largest classic car auction in South Africa’s history.
“Chances are if you have a dream car, it’ll be on show and on auction at Montecasino’s Outdoor Event Area next month,” – Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
200 showpiece lots will be offered at next month’s auction and showcase over a century’s worth of automotive engineering. Creative Rides promises a medley of German, American and other European headliners. The European headliners range from Bavarian classics like the E46 M3 CSL (with only 26 682 km on the clock) and right-hand-drive hardtop Z3M coupes to illustrious nameplates such as a 1964 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1 (which is said to fetch north of R6,5 million) to the likes of a Concours condition 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa.
Juxtaposing the conservative Euro offerings are a slew of hardy American icons dating back to as early as the mid 50’s. A few notable highlights from the USA-sourced lot include a 1955 Thunderbird with the special Continental kit, a first-generation 1959 Chevrolet El Camino, a sultry 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air and (the personal favourite and high-ranking member of my “cars I would want in my collection if I win the lotto” list) a 1963 Corvette C2 coupe with the split window.
Although the monumental classic car auction will feature an abundance of exotic four-wheelers, the Mzanzi crowd will appreciate the four 325iS EVO2s that will also be auctioned at next month’s event. Another notable nameplate going up for auction will be a 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RS with 50 000 km on the clock and all the hardcore accessories to go along with it.
“Cars tend to be extremely collectable when limited numbers of a specific model were produced, and we have several examples in the catalogue. Among cult classics, a few more might have left the factory floor, but sheer demand drives the market.”
